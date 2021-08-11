TheStreet Upgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to “B”

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.