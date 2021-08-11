Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 450,906 shares.The stock last traded at $114.04 and had previously closed at $113.01.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

