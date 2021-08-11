Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 450,906 shares.The stock last traded at $114.04 and had previously closed at $113.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.