Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 46,350.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.