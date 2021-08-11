ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThredUp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDUP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

