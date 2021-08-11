ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 77,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 581,800 shares.The stock last traded at $20.57 and had previously closed at $21.43.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. William Blair started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $362,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

