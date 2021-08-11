Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares None Dividend of $0.31

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TSBK opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $247.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

