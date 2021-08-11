TimkenSteel Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TimkenSteel by 43.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TimkenSteel by 340.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

