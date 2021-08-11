Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post $364.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.80 million and the lowest is $350.20 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.