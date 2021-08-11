Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -157.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,997,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,581,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 330,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

