TopBidder (BID) Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Million

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, TopBidder has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular exchanges. TopBidder has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $35,594.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.63 or 0.00905435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00112653 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043157 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,818,680 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.