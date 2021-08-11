TopBuild Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.78.

BLD opened at $220.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.79. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

