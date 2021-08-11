Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on August 31st

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

TYG traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 6,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.