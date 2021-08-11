Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 56,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,043% compared to the typical volume of 1,807 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,746,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTCM stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. BIT Mining has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 437.50% and a negative return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

