Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,812 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,471% compared to the typical volume of 179 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

