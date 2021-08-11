Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 774 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

