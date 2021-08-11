Traders Purchase Large Volume of Katapult Call Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 33,163 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 864% compared to the average daily volume of 3,440 call options.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Katapult has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth about $2,883,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

