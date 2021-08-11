Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading Down 6%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75. 8,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,746,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

