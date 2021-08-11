TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

