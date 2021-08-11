TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

TA traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

