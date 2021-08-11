TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $46.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

