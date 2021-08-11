Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. Trimble has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,712 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

