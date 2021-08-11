Trisura Group Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.63.

Shares of TSU opened at C$48.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.11 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.73.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

