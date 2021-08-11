Triumph Capital Management Invests $205,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,427,000 after buying an additional 2,357,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $4,461,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $78.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.