Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CPE opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

