Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,383.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $1,052,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Redfin by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 45.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Redfin by 22.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,624 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

