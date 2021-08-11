Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.