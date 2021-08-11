Truist Securiti Comments on Markel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $15.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $28,490,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
