Truist Securiti Comments on Markel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $15.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MKL opened at $1,258.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,209.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,278.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $28,490,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.