Truist Securiti Weighs in on Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lazydays in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $24.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 600.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 122.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,998 shares of company stock worth $5,094,869 over the last three months. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.