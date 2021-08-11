Truist Securiti Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

