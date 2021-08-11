Truist Securiti Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE:OKE opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

