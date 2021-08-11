Truist Securiti Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

