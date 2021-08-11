Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,251 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.