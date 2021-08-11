Tsfg LLC Acquires Shares of 118 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $296.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.48. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $118.08 and a 52 week high of $311.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.