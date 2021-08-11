Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $23.96

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $23.19. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 126 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.