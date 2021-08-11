Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TUP. raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

