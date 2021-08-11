Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $893.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

