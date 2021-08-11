TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of TSP stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,997. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

