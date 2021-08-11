Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.12, but opened at $73.55. Tyson Foods shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 29,890 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

