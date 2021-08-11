U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,559 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USPH opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

