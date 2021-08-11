UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ING has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.
NYSE ING opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
