UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

NYSE ING opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,866 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2,568.7% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 251,220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

