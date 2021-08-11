UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:UGI opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51. UGI has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

