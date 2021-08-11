Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Village Super Market by 26.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,539. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $325.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $481.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

