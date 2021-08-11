Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.08. 49,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

