Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund makes up about 4.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

TDF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 354,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.