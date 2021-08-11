Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 120 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $481.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

