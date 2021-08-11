Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. 50,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

