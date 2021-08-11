Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 295 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for about 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 91.1% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 502,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 239,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.12. 10,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,508. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.07.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

