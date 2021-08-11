Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Uni-Select traded as high as C$17.88 and last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 40521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$762.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.22.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7947487 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.