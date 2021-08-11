Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Cap of $56.51 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $12.96 or 0.00027971 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $56.51 million and $23.72 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00307492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.